Isabell Marie Wadecki Buys 2,500 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Isabell Marie Wadecki purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,279.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AOUT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $26.02.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
