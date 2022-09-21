iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,464. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

