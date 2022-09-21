iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 156,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

