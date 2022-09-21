iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.46. 6,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

