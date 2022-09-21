iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.