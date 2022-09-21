iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,234. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

