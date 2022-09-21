iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Increased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 11.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,604. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

