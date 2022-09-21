iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.41

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1035341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 842,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

