iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

