iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,736,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LQD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. 140,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,158. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

