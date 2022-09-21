iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 256,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.