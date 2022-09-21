iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.04

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.04 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 3985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

