iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 1,093,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,651,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.