iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 160,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,735,671 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $19.94.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,304,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 419,501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.