iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 836,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 297,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $73.31.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.