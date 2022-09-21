iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.92

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 44016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,289,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after buying an additional 221,163 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

