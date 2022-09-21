iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.87

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 364895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after acquiring an additional 274,655 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

