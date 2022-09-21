iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 39,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.