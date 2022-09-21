iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

