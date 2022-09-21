iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. 9,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,773. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.