iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $176.79. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,311. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

