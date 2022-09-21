iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 18.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJH traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

