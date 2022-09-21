iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

