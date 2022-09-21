iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.79. 76,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

