iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 814.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

