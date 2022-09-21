iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ade LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ade LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.8% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.56. 127,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,879. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.15.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
