iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.