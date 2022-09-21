iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 254,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
