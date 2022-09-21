iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.72 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

