Itaú Unibanco Lowers Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to Market Perform

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itaú Unibanco to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Itaú Unibanco’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zenvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

ZENV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 238,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,157. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenvia in the second quarter worth $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

