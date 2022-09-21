Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

