Jarvis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,203.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $408,558.46 and $5,203.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005412 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063597 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.