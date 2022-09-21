Jay Farner Acquires 26,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,239,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RKT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 2,672,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

