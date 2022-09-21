Jay Farner Acquires 26,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,239,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RKT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 2,672,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

