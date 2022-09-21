Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.01. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 3.7 %

MKGAF opened at $169.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ( OTCMKTS:MKGAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

