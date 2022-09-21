Jentner Corp Sells 17,529 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jentner Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 38.1% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jentner Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $50,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $75.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

