Jetfuel Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $37,398.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.57 or 0.00112632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

