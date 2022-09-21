Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.68. 318,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,019,490. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $360.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

