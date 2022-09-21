Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ICLN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 106,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.