Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.08. 1,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

