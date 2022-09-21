Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $117.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

