Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. 100,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

