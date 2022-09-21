Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.78.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

JNJ traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,488. The company has a market cap of $436.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.