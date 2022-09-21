Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,298.57 ($27.77).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 58.27 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,906.73 ($23.04). 679,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,431. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,125.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,085.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,039.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($33.99).

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

