Joseph M. Zubretsky Sells 30,600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.92. 334,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

