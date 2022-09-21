JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.