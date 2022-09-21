JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €65.50 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 1.4 %

ETR GXI opened at €49.46 ($50.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.26 and its 200 day moving average is €62.92. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €49.00 ($50.00) and a twelve month high of €88.90 ($90.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

