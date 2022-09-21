JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.9 %

ULVR stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,052.50 ($48.97). 3,992,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,949.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.67. The company has a market cap of £103.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.60.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.