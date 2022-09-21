JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Plans Dividend of GBX 21.50

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
JMF opened at GBX 844.50 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.97. The company has a market capitalization of £187.78 million and a P/E ratio of 274.92. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 825.49 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.25 ($18.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
