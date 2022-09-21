Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 3,413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 606.1 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Up 0.4 %

JVTSF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Juventus Football Club has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

