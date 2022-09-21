Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of KRDXF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.20. Kardex has a 1-year low of $150.99 and a 1-year high of $337.50.

Get Kardex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.