Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of KRDXF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.20. Kardex has a 1-year low of $150.99 and a 1-year high of $337.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
About Kardex
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kardex (KRDXF)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.